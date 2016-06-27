FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary cbank meets top bankers on post-Brexit market moves
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 27, 2016 / 1:06 PM / a year ago

Hungary cbank meets top bankers on post-Brexit market moves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 27 (Reuters) - The management of the National Bank of Hungary held a meeting with heads of local lenders to discuss financial market developments in the wake of last week’s decision by Britain to leave the European Union, the central bank said on Monday.

The bank said the talks were part of regular discussions with local commercial banks.

“Based on the opinion of Hungarian bank executives presented today, neither June 24 nor today’s financial market events have triggered any extraordinary financial moves, local banks operate as usual,” it said in a statement.

“The National Bank of Hungary has found that the capital and liquidity position of local financial institutions remains stable.” (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.