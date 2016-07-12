FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hungary cbank to impose cap on main policy instrument
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 12, 2016 / 1:01 PM / a year ago

Hungary cbank to impose cap on main policy instrument

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 12 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary will reduce the frequency of its three-month deposit tenders from August and impose quantity restrictions on the tenders from October to force banks to channel more funds into government debt, it said on Tuesday.

From August the central bank will hold tenders for its three-month deposit facility only once a month instead of the current weekly schedule and from Oct. 26, it will impose quantity restrictions on deposits by banks.

"The above steps are expected to facilitate a decline in market rates by crowding out excess liquidity remaining at banks from the policy instrument," it said in a statement.

"As liquidity crowded out may flow into the interbank market and the government securities market ... the resulting interest rate effect is likely to arise in these sub-markets, supporting the bank's schemes to stimulate bank lending and its self-financing programme." (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.