7 months ago
Hungary cbank accepts HUF 75 bln in 3-month depos
January 25, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 7 months ago

Hungary cbank accepts HUF 75 bln in 3-month depos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary on Wednesday accepted 75 billion forints ($260 million) worth of three-month deposits from commercial banks, below its original 125 billion offer, it said in a statement posted on its website.

The central bank has limited the amount of deposits it accepts from banks in an effort to channel more liquidity into bank lending and government debt. It accepts the deposits via regular tenders.

Due to 100 billion forints of expiring funds, the total stock of deposits decreased to 875 billion forints from 900 billion forints, the bank added. ($1 = 287.97 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

