FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Hungary cbank accepts HUF 325 bln in 3-month deposits
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 1, 2017 / 11:06 AM / 6 months ago

Hungary cbank accepts HUF 325 bln in 3-month deposits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, March 1 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary on Wednesday accepted 325 billion forints worth of three-month deposits from commercial banks, below its original 350 billion offer, it said on its Reuters page.

The central bank has limited the amount of deposits it accepts from banks to channel more liquidity into bank lending and government debt. It accepts the deposits via regular tenders.

The total stock of deposits fell to 800 billion forints after the tender from 875 billion forints a month ago, the bank added. It aims to cut the stock of deposits to 750 billion forints by the end of this month. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.