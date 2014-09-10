ECB moves help Hungary's low rate policy -central banker

BUDAPEST, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s recent interest rate cut and stimulus measures support Hungary’s central bank in keeping local interest rates low for a sustained period, rate-setter Csaba Kandracs told national news agency MTI on Wednesday.

However, he added that the ECB’s steps were not sufficient in themselves to trigger a policy change by the National Bank of Hungary, which has pledged to keep its base rate at a record low 2.1 percent until the end of next year.

Kandracs said the ECB’s steps tempered market risks, such as those stemming from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)