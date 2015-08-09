Hungarian central bank's new rate-setter toes majority line

BUDAPEST, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Hungarian central bank’s new rate-setter on Sunday chimed in with the bank’s official stance, telling the news agency MTI that the country’s record low interest rates can be sustained even if the Federal Reserve starts to hike rates in the United States.

Gusztav Bager sided with the majority in an 8-1 vote in July in his first rate decision as a Monetary Council member at the National Bank of Hungary as the bank cut its main lending rate to 1.35 percent, ending a long easing cycle.

Central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy then said the rate would stay this low for a long time.

Bager said the Hungarian central bank was right to lower its interest rates even as the Federal Reserve prepares to launch rate hikes, expected for later this year.

In the event of higher American interest rates, loose monetary conditions in other developed economies and at the European Central Bank could counterbalance any financial market turmoil, he said.

“If the (Fed) indeed were to raise interest rates that would have a muted effect on Hungary and the domestic self-financing programme would counterbalance more expensive external financing,” he said.

“Therefore the Monetary Council would not need to change the 1.35 percent main interest rates, which it intends to sustain for quite some time ... From what we know now all signs point to sustaining the 1.35 percent interest rates.”

Bager is an external member of the Monetary Council. He took office last month for a six-year term after Csaba Kandracs, his predecessor, left to take the post of chairman and chief executive of the central bank’s asset manager MARK. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Digby Lidstone)