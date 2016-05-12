FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungarian banks face serious challenge amid low rates - cbank
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

Hungarian banks face serious challenge amid low rates - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 12 (Reuters) - Hungarian banks face a serious challenge to maintain profitability amid record low interest rates, National Bank of Hungary (NBH) Deputy Governor Marton Nagy told a conference on Thursday.

“(Low interest rates) pose an important challenge to the banking system to maintain profitability,” Nagy said. “Hungarian banks never faced such low interest rates. They need to prepare for this, and this is a very serious challenge to the banking system.”

The NBH cut interest rates to a record low 1.05 percent in the past three years and earlier this week Nagy has flagged at least one more rate cut for May. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.