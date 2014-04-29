UPDATE 1-Hungarian central bank tightens banks' FX funding rules

(Adds more central bank comments, background)

* Banks are required to boost long-term fx funding ratio

* New rules increase stability, cut Hungary’ fx reserve need-cbank

* Only branches, 2-3 domestic banks need short-term adjustment

BUDAPEST, April 29 (Reuters) - Hungary has tightened rules to reduce short-term foreign currency funding to its banks, continuing measures intended to make the economy less vulnerable and cut its need to keep costly foreign currency reserves, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The required long-term funding cover of commercial banks’ foreign currency assets will rise to 75 percent as of July 1, from 65 percent, and gradually reach 100 percent by 2017.

The fall in the economy’s short-term foreign financing will cut its vulnerability and could reduce the central bank’s need to keep foreign currency reserves by up to 1.11 trillion forints ($4.97 billion) in the next years, the central bank said.

After a series of 20 rate cuts in the past two years, the bank is expected to further reduce its base rate on Tuesday by 10 basis points to 2.5 percent.

That would be the same level as the main interest rate of Poland which has an investment-grade credit rating and a much lower debt than junk-rated Hungary.

The Hungarian economy’s gross external debt is one of the highest in the region, and it has made the forint vulnerable to jitters in other emerging economies.

The central bank, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ally Gyorgy Matolcsy, has said several times that cutting that vulnerability and helping stable economic growth were prime goals.

Last week the bank announced measures to push commercial banks to buy more local-currency government debt in an attempt to reduce the country’s high reliance on foreign financing.

Hungarian households and firms hold trillions of forints worth of long-term foreign currency debt taken up before the 2008 global crisis, and the dominantly foreign-owned banking system finances a big part of that from short-term funding.

Tuesday’s measures aim at ending that mismatch.

Central Bank Managing Director Marton Nagy said it would take time for the stock of foreign currency mortgage loans, which have an average maturity of 10 years, to fall.

“Therefore we expect adjustment in the form of gathering long-term foreign currency funding (rather than cutting foreign currency assets),” he told a news conference, adding that foreign currency bond issues by banks was a possible solution.

“Keeping short-term funding was cheaper for banks, but it was more costly to the state as it had to keep higher foreign currency reserves,” Nagy said.

The central bank said most banks already met the July funding requirements. Only the branches of foreign banks and two or three domestic banks need some measures in the short term. ($1 = 223.5111 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Janet Lawrence/Jeremy Gaunt)