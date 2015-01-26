FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary cbank to expand cheap loan programme to include big firms
January 26, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary cbank to expand cheap loan programme to include big firms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank plans to widen the scope of its cheap loan programme to include big companies this year, Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy told public radio.

The programme, which provides up to 2.75 trillion forints ($10 billion) worth of free funding to commercial banks that they can then lend on to small and medium-sized companies, is a mainstay of central bank efforts to support the economic recovery.

Matolcsy said the bank aimed to funnel 1 trillion forints worth of loans into the economy this year, and to large firms as well, under its Funding for Growth Scheme (FGS), which he said could lift growth to the 3-4 percent range.

“We will propose ... that 1 trillion forints worth of loans should be provided with new tools of the FGS to small and medium-sized companies this year and that big businesses should also be part of this programme,” Matolcsy said in an interview with public radio published on Sunday.

In its latest inflation report published in December, the central bank forecast 2015 economic growth at 2.3 percent.

The bank will hold its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday, where analysts polled by Reuters expect no change from its record-low 2.1 percent key rate.

Matolcsy also said the European Central Bank’s new bond-buying scheme announced last week could have positive indirect effects on Hungary, central Europe’s most indebted nation, by reducing bond yields and boosting the stock market. ($1 = 276.72 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

