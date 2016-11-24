FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 9 months
Hungary cbank sticks to year-end cap on 3mo depo
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 24, 2016 / 9:56 AM / in 9 months

Hungary cbank sticks to year-end cap on 3mo depo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary has no plans to revise its year-end target of 900 billion forints ($3.07 billion) for its main three-month deposit facility, Deputy Governor Marton Nagy told reporters on Thursday.

After Wednesday's tender, the total outstanding stock of the facility fell to 937 billion forints.

Nagy told reporters on the sidelines of a conference that a reduction in banks' mandatory reserve rate from December 1 would also push 170 billion forints of liquidity into the banking system.

Nagy said policy makers were "satisfied" with the falls in interbank rates and Treasury debt yields that occurred as a result of the central bank's targeted unconventional easing measures. ($1 = 293.35 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.