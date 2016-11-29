FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Hungary cbankers rule out further cuts in base rate
November 29, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 9 months ago

Hungary cbankers rule out further cuts in base rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Any further cuts in Hungary's 0.9 percent base rate could lead to unintended consequences, the central bank said on Tuesday, adding that unconventional tools to manage banking system liquidity were more efficient at this stage.

Central bank Deputy Governor Marton Nagy and Managing Director Barnabas Virag also said in a paper that the bank's loose monetary policy framework can prevail at least until the end of next year, or even into 2018 or 2019. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

