Hungary central bank governor sees deflationary risks
December 9, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 3 years ago

Hungary central bank governor sees deflationary risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Hungarian central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy told a parliament committee on Tuesday the deflationary environment in the European Union, partly resulting from low oil prices, was a risk to the country in 2015.

He also warned that low growth and employment problems in the wider EU were problems for each member state, adding that his bank would focus on aiding growth.

He added that the bank’s programme that has channelled billions of euros worth of money in cheap loans to businesses to invigorate growth would continue with the current cap of 2.75 trillion forints ($11.16 billion) until growth can be sustained at 3-4 percent. ($1 = 246.47 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

