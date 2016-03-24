FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary cbank sees rebound in lending, benign inflation path
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 24, 2016 / 9:06 AM / a year ago

Hungary cbank sees rebound in lending, benign inflation path

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, March 24 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary expects higher economic growth in 2016 than projected before and much more intense bank lending than last year but inflation still staying well below its 3 percent target, according to the bank’s new inflation report.

The report, published on Thursday, said inflation will stay below the 3 percent target until the first half of 2018 mostly due to lower-than-expected raw material prices.

External effects will pose further downside risks to the inflation path. Inflation could be higher if wage growth or consumption end up more solid than now seen, it added.

The bank also sees a higher growth rate of 2.8 percent for this year than the 2.5 percent it projected before, largely on account of a more intense use of European Union funding, which could reach 1.5 trillion forints this year, up by 3-400 billion forints from its previous projection.

$1 = 280.82 forints Reporting by Marton Dunai

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.