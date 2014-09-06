Hungary central bank to help fx loan conversion from its reserves

* Government plans conversion of forex loans into forints

* Banks will need fx, central bank to provide funding

* Process should be phased to avoid sudden drop in reserves

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank is prepared to provide foreign currency for the country’s banks from its reserves to ensure a smooth conversion of households’ foreign currency loans into forints, the central bank’s vice governor said on Saturday.

The Swiss franc and euro mortgages of Hungarian households, which the government plans to convert into forints next year, are booked as forex assets on commercial banks’ balance sheets. To be able to close these positions, banks will need foreign currency when the conversion comes.

If they bought that in the spot market the forint would fall, so the central bank will step in, using some of its reserves which stood at 35.22 billion euros at the end of July.

National Bank of Hungary vice governor Adam Balog told a conference that the first time banks will need foreign currency is when they settle refunds with their clients on past loans, in line with a June court ruling which said that banking practices had been unfair in some cases.

These refunds could cost the bank sector an estimated 3 billion euros, according to the central bank.

After this, banks will need even more foreign currency funding for the conversion of foreign currency mortgages, which the government said could happen in the spring of 2015.

“We believe these conversions (providing fx to the banks) can be safely done at the central bank already in the short term,” Balog said in a speech broadcast on the Internet.

He said that for this commercial banks should reduce their short-term external exposure to some extent.

“The conversions should be phased appropriately, as this way the central bank’s foreign currency reserves do not fall suddenly,” Balog added.

At the moment, the bank’s reserves comfortably cover Hungary’s short-term external debt. Investors follow the level of reserves closely.

Depending on the exchange rate set by the government, the conversion of foreign currency loans into forints -- if done below the market rates -- could impose further losses on banks. The last time banks in Hungary had to book exchange rate losses on a repayment scheme on forex mortgages was in 2011.

During that scheme, the central bank sold euros to commercial banks via weekly tenders from its reserves, which dampened the market impact, but the forint still fell to record lows in early 2012.

Many Hungarian households took out loans in foreign currency, chiefly in Swiss francs, prior to the 2008 financial crisis when the loans were cheap. But these loans turned sour when exchange rates shifted.

Banks operating in Hungary include Austria’s Erste and Raiffeisen, Italy’s Intesa and UniCredit , as well as Hungarian lender OTP. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Stephen Powell)