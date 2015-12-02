FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary cbank held rates in unanimous vote in Nov -minutes
December 2, 2015 / 1:12 PM / 2 years ago

Hungary cbank held rates in unanimous vote in Nov -minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Hungarian central bank rate-setters voted unanimously last month to keep the bank’s record-low 1.35 percent base rate on hold, the minutes of the meeting showed on Wednesday.

“Members agreed that yields should fall further at the longer end of the yield curve,” the minutes of the meeting said.

“Several members noted that the targeted monetary policy instruments introduced by the bank also facilitated a decline in long-term yields and, consequently, a loosening of monetary conditions,” it said.

The minutes said some members argued that the bank’s unconventional policy tools were more effective in influencing economic trends than reducing the base rate further, as the monetary transmission mechanism was still impaired.

The next policy meeting is due on December 15. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
