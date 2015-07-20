FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary cbank's Balog to take over at MKB Bank
July 20, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary cbank's Balog to take over at MKB Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 20 (Reuters) - Hungarian central bank Deputy Governor Adam Balog has resigned all of his posts as of Wednesday to take over at state-owned MKB Bank, the National Bank of Hungary said in a statement on Monday.

Balog, who will become Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at MKB, has been a member of the central bank’s rate-setting Monetary Council since March 2013.

The panel meets for a regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, when it is expected to cut interest rates by another 10 basis points to a record-low 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)

