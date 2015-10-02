FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungarian central bank to start sale of MKB Bank soon
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 2, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

Hungarian central bank to start sale of MKB Bank soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank will soon start the sale of state-owned MKB Bank in a tender based on invitation, looking to close the transaction by the end of the year, the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) said in a statement on Friday.

“An important element of the sale of MKB Bank is that, after completion of the reorganisation process, its ownership structure should be in line with the MNB’s strategy concerning the domestic banking sector,” it said.

The central bank said its strategy aimed to contribute to the stability of the financial system, enhance competition among banks and support prudent and sound banking management over the long term.

The central bank said it would invite bids from institutional and private investors. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.