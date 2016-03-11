FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary cbank says banks should try and avoid evictions
March 11, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

Hungary cbank says banks should try and avoid evictions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, March 11 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary recommends that banks redouble their efforts to alleviate a large stock of non-performing loans and if possible avoid evictions of delinquent mortgage borrowers to avoid social tensions, the NBH said on Friday.

As of March 1, a moratorium on evictions of non-paying mortgage borrowers ended and banks may now liquidate the assets behind 144,000 contracts, worth a total of 1.3 trillion forints ($4.65 billion), where borrowers fell at least 90 days behind payments, the central bank said.

Over half of those contracts have been terminated and the real estate collateral could now be sold, the NBH noted. ($1 = 279.3000 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

