Hungary central bank eyes majority stake in stock exchange
October 21, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary central bank eyes majority stake in stock exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary wants to take a majority stake in the Budapest Stock Exchange and list stakes in state-owned companies and seek better market access for privately held ones, a top central banker was reported on Wednesday as saying.

Deputy Governor Laszlo Windisch told the pro-government daily Magyar Idok in an interview that banks needed to be “forced” to lend more and that one tool to achieve that was the country’s bank tax, one of the highest in Europe.

He said the tax has already served its role to plug budget holes and could now be a good incentive, with cuts in the tax being tied to higher lending. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
