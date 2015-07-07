FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary central bank to offer 10-yr interest rate swaps to banks
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 7, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary central bank to offer 10-yr interest rate swaps to banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 7 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank will launch a 10-year interest rate swap (IRS) facility for commercial banks in addition to the three- and five-year maturities already available, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The central bank said demand for its IRS facility increased after it announced an overhaul of its monetary policy tools and after talks with banks, it decided to expand the range of its IRS facilities.

“By introducing the ten-year maturity IRS, the NBH will be able to provide support to banks in increasing and stabilising their holdings of long-term government securities, thereby reducing the costs of government debt financing,” the bank said. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.