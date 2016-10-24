FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Hungarian central bank to give banks more time to build capital buffers
October 24, 2016 / 8:36 AM / 10 months ago

Hungarian central bank to give banks more time to build capital buffers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank will give commercial banks more time to build capital buffers to meet its regulatory requirements, with the measure aimed at boosting lending, the central bank said on Monday.

The central bank said that the eight "systemically important" banks in Hungary will have to build capital buffers worth 0.5 to 2 percent from 2017 onwards, gradually, over a period of four years.

"The adjustment period which lasts until 2020 will support a recovery in lending ... while also strengthening financial stability," the National Bank of Hungary said in a statement. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

