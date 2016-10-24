FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary central bank offers HUF 150 bln in 3-month deposits to banks at first limited tender
October 24, 2016 / 2:11 PM / 10 months ago

Hungary central bank offers HUF 150 bln in 3-month deposits to banks at first limited tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank offers to accept 150 billion forints ($529.85 million) worth of funds from commercial banks in its 3-month deposit tool at its first capped tender on Wednesday, the National Bank of Hungary said on Reuters page on Monday.

The central bank said last month that it would cap funds placed by banks in its main 3-month deposit tool at 900 billion forints by the end of this year.

At the last unlimited tender in September, banks parked 687 billion forints in the central bank's 3-month deposit facility. ($1 = 283.1000 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto)

