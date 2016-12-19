FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Hungarian cbank offers to accept HUF 400 bln worth of 3-month deposits on Wed
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 19, 2016 / 3:11 PM / 8 months ago

Hungarian cbank offers to accept HUF 400 bln worth of 3-month deposits on Wed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank offers to accept 400 billion forints ($1.34 billion) worth of funds from commercial banks in its 3-month deposit tool at a tender on Wednesday, the National Bank of Hungary said on Reuters page on Monday.

The central bank said in September that it would cap funds placed by banks in its main 3-month deposit tool at 900 billion forints by the end of this year, squeezing out funds into the economy instead.

At its meeting on Tuesday, analysts expect that the bank will keep its base rate unchanged but could announce a further cut in its 3-month deposits for next year, in order to ease monetary conditions and drive interbank rates lower. ($1 = 297.83 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.