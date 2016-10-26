FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Hungary cbank accepts HUF 100 bln of bids at 3mo tender
October 26, 2016 / 10:11 AM / 10 months ago

Hungary cbank accepts HUF 100 bln of bids at 3mo tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank has accepted bids worth 100 billion forints for its main three-month deposit facility at its first capped tender on Wednesday, below its original offer for up to 150 billion, it said on Reuters page.

Local banks offered to place 314 billion forints worth of funds in the instrument.

"Squeezing out liquidity contributes to loosening monetary conditions with targeted, unconventional tools," the central bank said in a statement.

The central bank said last month it would cap funds placed by banks in its main 3-month deposit tool at 900 billion forints by the end of this year.

The total outstanding amount was 1.174 trillion forints after Wednesday's tender, down from 1.296 trillion previously. ($1 = 283.1 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)

