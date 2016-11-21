FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Hungary cbank offers HUF 450 bln in 3mo deposits to banks
November 21, 2016 / 3:06 PM / 9 months ago

Hungary cbank offers HUF 450 bln in 3mo deposits to banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank offers to accept 450 billion forints ($1.55 billion) worth of funds from commercial banks in its 3-month deposit tool at a tender on Wednesday, the National Bank of Hungary said on Reuters page on Monday.

The central bank said in September it would cap funds placed by banks in its main 3-month deposit tool at 900 billion forints by the end of this year.

At the first limited tender in October, the central bank accepted bids worth 100 billion forints for the deposit facility, below its original offer for 150 billion. ($1 = 290.52 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)

