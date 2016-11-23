FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Hungary cbank accepts HUF 400 bln in 3mo deposits from banks
November 23, 2016 / 11:11 AM / 9 months ago

Hungary cbank accepts HUF 400 bln in 3mo deposits from banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank accepted deposits worth 400 billion forints ($1.37 billion) in its main three-month facility at a tender on Wednesday, below its original offer for up to 450 billion, it said on Reuters page .

Local banks offered to place 695.56 billion forints worth of funds in the instrument.

The bank wants to cap funds placed by banks in the facility at 900 billion forints by the end of 2016.

The total outstanding amount was 937 billion forints after Wednesday's tender. ($1 = 291.03 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
