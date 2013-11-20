Hungary cbank can cut base rate further -Governor

BUDAPEST, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank has room to reduce its base interest rate further from a record low of 3.4 percent, Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy told a conference on Wednesday.

“We see the possibility of reducing the base rate further. So far the majority voters of the Monetary Council of the central bank, who have expanded the room of manoeuvre for Hungarian monetary policy since last August, have consistently been right,” he told a central banking conference.

The bank will next discuss interest rates on Tuesday.

Matolcsy also said he expected drawdowns from the bank’s funding for growth programme to slow to some extent as most new loans from now on will finance new investments by companies and that takes more time to plan.

“We expect that next year, from the spring or beginning of summer the ... programme will gather speed,” he said. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)