Hungary should convert fx car purchase loans into forints- cbanker
April 15, 2015 / 1:56 PM / 2 years ago

Hungary should convert fx car purchase loans into forints- cbanker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, April 15 (Reuters) - Hungary’s foreign currency denominated car purchase loans and personal loans should be converted into forints to eliminate the exchange rate risk from the financial system, a central banker told weekly Heti Valasz on Wednesday.

Marton Nagy, managing director of the National Bank of Hungary, said the bank was in favour of the conversion.

“Together with the foreign-currency based personal loans, this is a loan stock of 500 billion (forints), for close to 290,000 contracts,” Nagy told the weekly.

Hungary has already implemented a conversion of households’ foreign currency mortgages, most of which were denominated in Swiss francs.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
