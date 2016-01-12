FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary central bank loosens policy further with unconventional tools
#Financials
January 12, 2016

Hungary central bank loosens policy further with unconventional tools

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank will loosen monetary policy further with unconventional tools, phasing out its two-week deposit facility by the end of April, which will channel further commercial bank funds into government debt, the bank said on Tuesday.

The National Bank of Hungary said the termination of its 2-week deposit could trigger 400 billion to 800 billion forints ($1.36 billion to $2.73 billion) worth of demand from the local bank sector for government debt, which could further lower yields.

“That in turn is expected result in looser monetary conditions at the long end of the yield curve,” the bank said in a statement after the meeting of its Monetary Council.

The bank will also raise the amounts offered at its interest rate swaps tenders by 20 percent and make their pricing more attractive, it said. ($1 = 293.31 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

