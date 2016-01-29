FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary central bank could sell further 150-200 bln of new swaps
January 29, 2016

Hungary central bank could sell further 150-200 bln of new swaps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank expects to sell a further 150-200 billion forints worth of its new interest rate swaps based on indicative demand from banks, deputy governor Marton Nagy said on Friday.

The National Bank of Hungary launched its new interest rate swaps conditional on lending activity on Thursday, which attracted huge demand from commercial banks, and drove down longer government bond yields.

Nagy told reporters that this downward impact on yields from the new swaps was unlikely to be repeated.

Banks submitted bids worth 618 billion forints compared with an original 200 billion offer of new three-year interest rate swaps. The central bank accepted all bids. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

