5 months ago
Hungary cbank reduces vice governor Nagy's responsibilities
March 6, 2017 / 8:35 AM / 5 months ago

Hungary cbank reduces vice governor Nagy's responsibilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, March 6 (Reuters) - National Bank of Hungary deputy governor Marton Nagy will no longer be in charge of financial stability issues at the bank, the central bank said in the official gazette on Monday.

Nagy will remain in charge of monetary policy issues, and boosting bank lending, the bank added. Nagy has been the mastermind behind many of the bank's unconventional monetary policies and important measures affecting the bank system.

It was not immediately clear why the bank decided to reduce his areas of responsibility. Last week Nagy resigned his post as chairman of the Budapest Stock Exchange (BSE).

The central bank was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Toby Chopra)

