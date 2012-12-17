FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary cbanker says limit on bills "nonsense"
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 17, 2012 / 12:46 PM / in 5 years

Hungary cbanker says limit on bills "nonsense"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Market talk that Hungary’s central bank plans to limit offers in two-week bills to zero is “nonsense”, a central bank source said on Monday, after the forint fell more than 1 percent on the rumours.

“This is nonsense. There’s been no word about that,” the source told Reuters when asked whether the bank planned to cut its two-week bill sales to zero.

The two-week bills, sold at weekly auctions, are the bank’s main tool to manage liquidity in interbank markets.

Janos Cinkotai, one of the seven members of the rate-setting Monetary Council, declined to comment on the rumours. (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.