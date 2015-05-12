FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary still has room for rate cuts -c.bank deputy governor Balog
May 12, 2015

Hungary still has room for rate cuts -c.bank deputy governor Balog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 12 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank can keep cutting interest rates for a few more months, the bank’s deputy governor Adam Balog told Gazdasagi radio on Tuesday.

Balog is one of the bank’s nine rate-setters.

“All in all, I think there is still room for rate cuts,” he said in an interview. The bank cut interest rates to a new low of 1.8 percent last month.

Balog said that the annual inflation rate in April at minus 0.3 percent following minus 0.6 percent in March was somewhat higher than the central bank had forecast and that this was due to higher volatile petrol prices. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

