Hungary cbank sees slightly higher inflation path -rate-setter

BUDAPEST, June 9 (Reuters) - Hungary’s average inflation could be in slightly positive range this year and approach the central bank’s 3 percent target by the end of its policy horizon, rate-setter Gyula Pleschinger told Reuters.

Data on Tuesday showed price growth accelerating to 0.5 percent year-on-year in May, above market expectations, the first increase in annual terms since August.

“In our latest inflation report we projected average inflation of around zero this year. It is feasible that this could be surrounded by upside risks,” Pleschinger said in an interview late on Monday.

“Inflation could be slightly positive on average this year.”

He said the bank could continue its monetary easing cycle as long as it helps inflation return to its target, and the June inflation report could determine whether rate cuts can continue.

In March the central bank forecast average inflation at 0 percent this year and 2.6 percent in 2016. It is due to unveil the key figures from its fresh quarterly update on inflation after its next policy meeting on June 23. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, Editing by Krisztina Than)