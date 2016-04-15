FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary central bank to assess future of interest rate swaps -Nagy
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 15, 2016 / 5:56 AM / a year ago

Hungary central bank to assess future of interest rate swaps -Nagy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, April 15 (Reuters) - The overhaul of the Hungarian central bank’s monetary policy toolkit will be largely completed this month, when its two-week deposit is phased out, the bank’s deputy governor Marton Nagy said on Friday.

Nagy said in a study published on website Portfolio that Hungary’s external debt had dropped as a result of the shift towards forint-denominated debt financing.

That means that the efficiency of the central bank’s interest rate swaps, which supported local banks’ purchases of Hungarian government bonds, is decreasing, Nagy said.

“All this justifies a strategic review of the programme... particularly with regard to the further necessity of the central bank’s IRS facility,” he said. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.