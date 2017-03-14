Hungary lawmakers propose economist Parragh as new rate-setter

BUDAPEST, March 14 (Reuters) - Hungarian ruling party lawmakers have proposed economist Bianka Parragh as a new member of the central bank's rate-setting Monetary Council, the Chairman of Parliament's Economic Affairs Committee, Erik Banki, said on Tuesday.

Parragh, the wife of Laszlo Parragh, president of the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is due to succeed in the policy making panel inflation expert Janos Cinkotai, whose six-year mandate expires on March 22. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)