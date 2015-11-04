UPDATE 1-Hungary central bank shifts to non-conventional monetary easing

(Adds more comments from deputy governor, forint)

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank plans to ease monetary policy more with the help of non-conventional tools and without changing its main interest rate, Deputy Governor Marton Nagy told a briefing on Wednesday.

Nagy said the significance of the main policy rate, which stands at a record low of 1.35 percent, will decrease as the use of other tools gives the central bank a much more targeted approach to boost economic growth.

The National Bank of Hungary, led by Gyorgy Matolcsy, a strong ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has slashed the main interest rate from a 2012 peak of 7 percent, and launched a massive funding for growth programme in 2013, all aimed at aiding the economy.

On Tuesday, the bank announced a new pro-growth lending programme and an extension of its previous funding scheme into 2016, when economic growth is expected to slow.

It wants commercial banks to lend more to the corporate sector and boost investments and also wants them to buy more and more government debt, cutting the country’s reliance on foreign funding.

With non-conventional tools the bank could “achieve the desired outcome more efficiently and in a more targeted way,” Nagy said. “Cutting the main rate impacts everything...each rate cut has some kind of negative side effect.”

He said the bank was considering two or three more non-conventional tools but he did not specify.

Nagy, a mastermind behind many of the bank’s new measures, said the central bank wanted to help small and medium businesses and drive down government debt yields further, but it did not want to influence household lending where a turnaround was already under way.

“The aim is to impact small and medium-sized businesses primarily and the government debt market secondarily,” he said.

Nagy also said the central bank did not want to impact the forint’s exchange rate directly.

But he said the reduction in the economy’s foreign currency exposure partly due to a recent conversion of Swiss franc loans into forints had given the central bank more room to manoeuvre on monetary policy.

“(We do) not have to worry about the stability risks of a weaker exchange rate due to decreasing foreign currency exposure,” Nagy said.

The forint eased after his announcements to 314.60 versus the euro, its weakest level since the end of September. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Hugh Lawson)