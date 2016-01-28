FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary central bank offers HUF 200 bln of new interest rate swaps to banks
January 28, 2016

Hungary central bank offers HUF 200 bln of new interest rate swaps to banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The central bank has offered 200 billion forints ($696.45 million) worth of new three-year interest rate swaps conditional on lending activity for domestic banks at its tender on Thursday.

The National Bank of Hungary, which has already cemented its base rate at a record low of 1.35 percent, wants banks to lend more to businesses to boost the slowing economy.

The bank has said that the new interest rate swaps, worth up to 1 trillion forints, will be available for banks in 2016 over a limited period. Banks who want access to new swap facility have to increase their stock of loans to small and medium sized firms. ($1 = 287.1700 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto)

