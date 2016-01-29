UPDATE 1-Hungary central bank won't cut base rate, could "fine-tune" policy

(Adds further comments, background)

By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank will not cut its base rate further from a record-low 1.35 percent but could “fine-tune” its overnight rates in coming months, its deputy governor said on Friday.

The National Bank of Hungary, run by a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, ended its rate cuts last year. Since then, it has launched several measures to boost domestic banks’ government bond purchases to drive down yields.

It also wants banks to lend more to companies as one of central Europe’s most indebted economies heads into a slowdown from growth of about 3 percent last year.

Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said the bank was in wait-and-see mode now to see how local bond markets and interbank interest rates move in the next 2-3 months and will weigh a fine-tuning of its interest rate corridor as the next step.

The central bank influences short-term market rates by setting the interest rate at which a commercial bank deposits or borrows funds overnight from the bank. The deposit rate at 0.1 percent is the “floor” of the interest rate corridor now while the lending rate at 2.1 percent is the top.

Nagy said liquidity was expected to drop in March with the expiry of billions of euros worth of swaps which commercial banks took from the central bank during the conversion of foreign currency mortgages last year. He said liquidity could drop by about one trillion forints then.

By the end of April the central bank will also phase out its 2-week deposits, which will free up liquidity, and could funnel hundreds of billions of forints from local banks into government debt.

The central bank will have to assess the impact from these two factors, Nagy said.

“This is a puzzle which we will have to assemble,” Nagy told reporters.

“The role of the interest rate corridor could increase because as liquidity drops, the volatility of the interbank rate could rise within the interest rate corridor ... This could lead to a fine-tuning of the interest rate corridor.”

He did not say how the central bank would tweak the rates.

Nagy said the bank could also assess the range of acceptable collateral and haircuts as part of a fine-tuning of its unconventional toolkit in coming months.

But even a further loosening of monetary policy by the European Central Bank should not trigger a reduction in the bank’s benchmark interest rate, he added. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Gareth Jones)