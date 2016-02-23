FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary central bank extends mortgage rules deadline for banks
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 23, 2016 / 9:47 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary central bank extends mortgage rules deadline for banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Hungary will require banks to issue mortgage bonds to finance at least 15 percent of their outstanding forint mortgage loans from April 1, 2017 instead of October 2016, the National Bank of Hungary said in a statement on Tuesday.

The central bank announced the new mortgage financing rules in June 2015. The rules are aimed at improving the quality of banks’ balance sheets by encouraging them to use longer-term funding.

The central bank said it would extend the deadline for the bank sector because some regulations governing mortgages had to be reviewed and amended by parliament.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.