FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary offers banks HUF 40 bln in new interest rate swaps
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 26, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary offers banks HUF 40 bln in new interest rate swaps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 26 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank offered commercial banks a total of 40 billion forints ($177.78 million) worth of new 3-year and 5-year interest rate swaps on Thursday, introducing the auction in line with an expansion of its toolkit in April.

The bank will announce the results of the auction at 1100 GMT on the same Reuters page.

The National Bank of Hungary announced in April that it would convert its main 2-week liquidity bills into deposits from August 1, trying to push banks into buying more government debt.

As a part of this change, the bank introduced the forint interest rate swap facility to allow banks to cut their risks on long-term forint bonds.

$1 = 224.99 Hungarian Forints Reporting by Krisztina Than

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.