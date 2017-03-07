FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2017 / 9:10 AM / 5 months ago

Hungary cbank vice governor says enjoys governor's confidence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, March 7 (Reuters) - National Bank of Hungary (NBH) Vice Governor Marton Nagy on Tuesday said a recent reduction of his responsibilities was a signal of changing portfolios at the central bank and not waning confidence in him.

Nagy relinquished his job as chairman at the central bank-controlled Budapest Stock Exchange last week and this week was relieved of his responsibilities of financial stability at the central bank.

"The leadership of the NBH is unified, and the Governor's trust in me continues to be strong," Nagy said at a conference, adding that the decision to winnow down his roles was a "professional" and not a personal one. (Reporting Sandor Peto, writing by Marton Dunai)

