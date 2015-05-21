FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary banks aim to boost corporate lending -central bank
May 21, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary banks aim to boost corporate lending -central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 21 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank has welcomed plans by local banks to boost lending to companies in the coming years, it said on Thursday, adding however that no lenders have set specific targets on credit expansion.

The central bank added that ideally it would like to see banks boost corporate lending by 6 to 7 percent per year, with less reliance on its cheap loans programme, to keep economic growth above 3 percent.

The banks flagged plans to increase lending to companies and small businesses between 2015 and 2017 but in next three years they plan no significant expansion in lending to households, which the central bank also said should be “subdued”. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai)

