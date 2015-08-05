FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungarian central bank decided on July rate cut in 8-1 vote
August 5, 2015 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

Hungarian central bank decided on July rate cut in 8-1 vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank decided to cut interest rates by 15 basis points to a record low of 1.35 percent with eight policy makers supporting the decision last month, the bank said in the minutes of the meeting on Wednesday.

One member, Janos Cinkotai, voted to keep rates on hold.

“The outlook for inflation and the cyclical position of the real economy pointed in the direction of a reduction in the policy rate, the end of the rate cut cycle and persistently loose monetary conditions,” the bank said in the minutes.

The next rate-setting meeting is due on August 25. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto)

