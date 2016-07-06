FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungarian rate setters voted unanimously to keep base rate on hold in June
July 6, 2016

Hungarian rate setters voted unanimously to keep base rate on hold in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 6 (Reuters) - All the eight rate-setters of Hungary's central bank present at the meeting voted to keep the base rate on hold at 0.9 percent in June, the bank said in the minutes of the meeting on Wednesday.

Rate setters said the current level of the base rate and "maintaining loose monetary conditions for an extended period" were consistent with the medium-term achievement of the bank's inflation target.

"If the Monetary Council assessed it necessary in the future, it might also decide to use unconventional tools," the minutes said. The next policy meeting is due on July 26. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto)

