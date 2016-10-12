Hungarian central bank held rates in unanimous vote in Sept -minutes

BUDAPEST, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Eight Hungarian central bank rate-setters present at the September 20 policy meeting voted to keep the base rate on hold at 0.9 percent, the bank said in the minutes of the meeting on Wednesday.

At its September policy meeting the central bank said it would ease monetary conditions further by squeezing out at least 200-400 billion forints from its main deposit tool into the economy by year-end.

"If... it was warranted to loosen the monetary conditions further to meet the inflation target, the Monetary Council would stand ready to apply a stronger limitation to three-month deposits," the Monetary Council said in the minutes.