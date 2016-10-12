FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Hungarian central bank held rates in unanimous vote in Sept -minutes
October 12, 2016

Hungarian central bank held rates in unanimous vote in Sept -minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Eight Hungarian central bank rate-setters present at the September 20 policy meeting voted to keep the base rate on hold at 0.9 percent, the bank said in the minutes of the meeting on Wednesday.

At its September policy meeting the central bank said it would ease monetary conditions further by squeezing out at least 200-400 billion forints from its main deposit tool into the economy by year-end.

"If... it was warranted to loosen the monetary conditions further to meet the inflation target, the Monetary Council would stand ready to apply a stronger limitation to three-month deposits," the Monetary Council said in the minutes.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs

