Hungary cbank expects its new programme to loosen monetary policy

BUDAPEST, June 2 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary’s new monetary policy instrument might have a loosening effect on monetary policy, the bank’s director, Marton Nagy, told reporters on Tuesday.

Hungary’s central bank announced an overhaul of its main policy instruments in a move that is expected to force banks to buy more government debt and reduce the share of national debt owed in foreign currencies.

“This might have a loosening effect in terms of monetary policy but the Monetary Council will decide how significant when it reacts to it and (determines) how it might be harmonised with its rate-cut cycle,” Nagy told reporters. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)