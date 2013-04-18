FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary plans to merge financial regulator with central bank
April 18, 2013 / 8:21 AM / 4 years ago

Hungary plans to merge financial regulator with central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, April 18 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government plans to merge the financial markets regulator PSZAF into the central bank to enhance its powers of oversight, ruling Fidesz party lawmaker Antal Rogan said on Thursday.

“This is on the agenda right now,” Rogan told a meeting of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hungary. “The European Central Bank is also striving to absorb most of the oversight authority, so this would fit into the international and European tendencies.”

However, Rogan said securities market and insurance sector oversight may remain part of an independent institution. He said the relevant legislation may be submitted to parliament before the summer recess. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

