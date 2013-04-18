FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary cbank's 2-wk deposit reforms can curb losses -MP
April 18, 2013 / 7:56 AM / 4 years ago

Hungary cbank's 2-wk deposit reforms can curb losses -MP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, April 18 (Reuters) - A plan by Hungary’s central bank to limit access to its 2-week deposit facility could help the bank improve its financial results and contribute to curbing its projected loss, ruling Fidesz parliamentary group leader Antal Rogan said.

“We think that the central bank’s 2013 loss can be as much as 80-100 billion forints less than what we had expected in 2012,” Rogan told a meeting of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hungary.

“Many things can contribute to achieving this, such as the steps by the new management of the central bank to start limiting access to its 2-week deposits, because these can improve the bank’s results,” he said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

