FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Hungarian central bank ready to loosen monetary conditions further if needed
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2016 / 1:16 PM / 10 months ago

Hungarian central bank ready to loosen monetary conditions further if needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank is ready to loosen monetary conditions further if reaching its inflation goal makes that necessary, the bank's rate-setting Monetary Council said on Tuesday.

At its meeting earlier on Tuesday the bank left its main base rate on hold at 0.9 percent, but narrowed the interest rate corridor by cutting its overnight lending rate.

The Monetary Council also decided to lower the required reserve ratio for banks to 1 percent from 2 percent, effective Dec. 1, which should boost liquidity in the banking system by 170 billion forints ($598.59 million), the bank said.

The interest rate on the one-week central bank loan was cut by 5 basis points to 1.00 percent, it added. ($1 = 284.0000 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.